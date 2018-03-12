Gov. Abbott offers $15,000 reward in Austin package bomb cases

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces staffing changes at a press conference in the Capitol on Sept. 18, 2017. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is offering a $15,000 reward following three package bombings in the state’s capital city.

“First and foremost, Cecilia and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the victims of these atrocious attacks,” said Gov. Abbott. “I want to assure all Texans, and especially those in Austin, that local, state and federal law enforcement officials are working diligently to find those responsible for these heinous crimes. As the investigation continues, the State of Texas will provide any resources necessary to ensure the safety of our citizens, and quickly bring those guilty to justice.”

The governor’s reward will go to anyone who gives information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects in the case.

To be eligible for a cash reward of up to $15,000, tips must be submitted to Texas Crime Stoppers using one of the following methods:
• Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)
• Text the letters “DPS”- followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES)
• Submit a web tip through the website
• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous regardless of submission type.

