At least one hurt in explosion in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials are responding to a reported explosion in southeast Austin.

Multiple crews headed to the scene on the 6700 block of Galindo Street around 11:50 a.m., which is near Montopolis Drive and US Highway 183. Austin-Travis County EMS says a woman in her 70s went to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Another woman in her 80s had an unrelated medical issue.

A package exploded at a home in east Austin Monday about 5.5 miles north of this latest reported explosion. It is not known if they are related at this time.

KXAN is sending a crew to the scene. This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available, and tune in to KXAN News at Noon for the latest. 

 

 

