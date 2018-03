AUSTIN (KXAN) — East Travis County voters decided to vote out 22-year incumbent State Rep. Dawnna Dukes in favor of someone new. Two people will face off in a May runoff election, immigration attorney “Chito” Vela and former Austin Mayor pro-tem Sheryl Cole.

Both candidates came into KXAN to debate the issues facing House District 46.

Texans vote in their primary runoffs May 22.