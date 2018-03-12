Chief Manley answers your questions about the package bombs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s Phil Prazan sat down with interim Chief of Police Brian Manley to answer your questions about the package bombs that have gone off in Austin in the past two weeks.

In a one-on-one interview, Manley said up to 100 federal officials are helping Austin police investigate what led up to the three package explosions that claimed two lives and injured two other people.

Other than perhaps the most infamous mail bombing case of Ted Kaczynski — who, better known as the “Unabomber” for targeting people affiliated with universities and airlines, is currently serving a life sentence for his mail bombs spanning the 1970s to 1990s — has this happened before?

Manley: “I’m not aware of other major cities who have dealt with what we’re dealing with right now.”

Can APD handle the package bomb investigations and South by Southwest?

Manley: “What we’re seeing is exactly what we’d like to see in our city and our great state. And that is all of the law enforcement professionals coming together to work on this.” Since Austin doesn’t have enough K-9 units or bomb techs to work all three scenes and respond to suspicious package calls — of which APD received at least 82 on Monday — other departments have come to APD’s aid.

Do these explosions have anything to do with South by Southwest?

Manley says since the first bomb was before SXSW, he does not believe festival-goers are a target or the cause. The chief warned that they’re working against a person who knows what they’re doing.

“They’ve been successful in three incidents here in Austin that have resulted in two deaths and two severely wounded individuals and we’re not going to stop. We’re going to go all out with our federal partners, and we will not rest until we’ve identified the suspect and taken him into custody,” Manley said.

To watch the full interview with more answers to your questions, click on the video above.