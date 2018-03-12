Austin explosions prompt reminders, worries of package safety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After two more explosive packages were left on Austin porches Monday, people across the city expressed their worries and talked about how to keep their homes safer.

Monday, Austin police investigators determined a package bomb that killed a teen and injured a woman was likely connected to a bomb that killed a man on March 2. Investigators say it appears the packages were placed on porches instead of being left by a delivery driver. APD believes these explosions are part of a pattern of incidents.

Austin police urged the public: if you receive a package you’re not expecting and don’t recognize the sender, call 911.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, APD received 82 calls for suspicious packages — not including the calls about the explosions earlier on in the day. The calls started at 8:12 a.m. Monday morning and continued into the evening. APD is being cautious about all of them, but has not been advised that there was an explosive device in any of these. For comparison, APD received only two suspicious package calls on Monday, March 5.

A spokesperson for UPS delivery told KXAN on Tuesday that their company did not deliver any of the explosive packages and that UPS does not deliver packages overnight.

“UPS drivers wear the UPS uniform and announce themselves when making deliveries by knocking on the door or ringing the doorbell,” said Matthew O’Connor with UPS. He added that UPS offers additional tracking services and updates that allow customers to know if UPS is delivering something to their home.

“We do not believe this package was delivered by any of the official mail services, whether it be the US Postal Services, UPS, FedEx or DHL,” said Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley at a press conference Monday. “But that will part of the investigation. But standing here today we do not believe it was delivered by any official delivery service.”

Chief Manley added that the devices used in the recent explosions can detonate by being moved or opened.

“And that’s why I want to reiterate the importance of if you see something that’s out of place do not handle it, do not move it,” he said. “Do not touch it. Call us.”

He added that APD does not know when the packages on Monday were delivered, only that the victims saw the packages on the front porch, handled the packages in some way, and then the explosions happened. Chief Manley couldn’t go into specific sizes of the boxes, but he said they were “an average size, not exceptionally large.”

“What we do know is we have an individual who knows how to construct these [explosives] and cause serious loss of life,” Chief Manley said.

On KXAN News tonight at 9 and 10 p.m., KXAN’s Alyssa Goard explains how delivery companies recommend you handle packages and how neighbors around Austin are responding to these explosions in their city.