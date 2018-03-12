APD: Don’t pick up or open packages you aren’t expecting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you receive a package you are not expecting and do not recognize the sender or something doesn’t seem right, call 911.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley issued the warning to residents Monday after investigators determined a package bomb that killed a teen and injured a woman was likely connected to a bomb that killed a man on March 2.

Investigators say it appears the packages have been placed on porches rather than being left by a delivery driver.