AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died when their vehicle struck a fixed object in west Austin Sunday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 2:38 p.m. on North Capital of Texas Highway near Pascal Lane.

That’s in the Rob Roy area of far west Austin.

The Austin police and fire departments are also on scene.

