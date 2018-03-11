Man seriously injured in downtown Austin stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed in downtown Austin late Saturday night.

Austin police said they are investigating a possible assault that happened in the 700 block of San Jacinto Boulevard around 11:45 p.m., near Capitol Factory.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported a man in his 20’s to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the possible assault appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

