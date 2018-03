AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are back in the NCAA Basketball tournament after missing out last year.

The Longhorns are 19-14 with an 8-10 record in the Big 12.

This is UT’s 34th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 18th in the last 20 years.

In UT’s last NCAA tournament they lost to Northern Iowa in the opening round on a half court buzzer beater.

Matchups to come.