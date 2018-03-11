Fires divert traffic on southbound I-35 through Jarrell

KXAN Staff Published:
(KXAN File Photo)
(KXAN File Photo)

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple fires in the Jarrell area shut down Interstate 35 Sunday evening, said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they had to close the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 274 and 277 because of heavy smoke.

Traffic was diverted onto the southbound frontage road for about 20 minutes until crews extinguished the fires and reopened the highway.

But the Sheriff’s Office said traffic remained extremely heavy through Jarrell, and they advised drivers to plan accordingly.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s