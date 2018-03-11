Fires divert traffic on southbound I-35 through Jarrell

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple fires in the Jarrell area shut down Interstate 35 Sunday evening, said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they had to close the southbound lanes of the highway between exits 274 and 277 because of heavy smoke.

Traffic was diverted onto the southbound frontage road for about 20 minutes until crews extinguished the fires and reopened the highway.

But the Sheriff’s Office said traffic remained extremely heavy through Jarrell, and they advised drivers to plan accordingly.