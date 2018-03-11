Elon Musk tells SXSW crowd Mars spaceship will be ready for short flights next year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re coming up on the end of our first full weekend of South by Southwest 2018 and it was a packed one.

Some of the most talked-about news out of Sunday’s festival activities revolves around Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla.

He said in a question-and-answer session that he hopes his company will launch its rocket to Mars next year.

Musk told SXSW attendees that he thinks his company’s interplanetary ship should be able to take short “up and down” flights by the first half of 2019.

He did hedge a bit afterward and joked that his timelines are off by a little sometimes.

Musk also talked about his ventures with Tesla and the Boring Company and when asked about some of his sources of inspiration he cited iconic entertainer Fred Astaire and rapper Kanye West.

Melinda Gates also gave a keynote address for SXSW Interactive on Sunday. She spoke about how the American workforce has changed in the past 50 years.

She discussed the impact of new technologies, business models and social movements that are affecting workers.