Downed power line ignites grass fire in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A downed power line sparked a grass fire in south Austin Sunday afternoon, said the Austin Fire Department.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Congress Avenue just north of Stassney Lane.

Fire crews said a power line was down and arcing, and it ignited a grass fire that extended to a fence and some trash along the fence line.

Businesses in the area told KXAN it sent dark smoke floating into the air.

Crews extinguished the fire, and they remained on scene while Austin Energy fixed the power line.