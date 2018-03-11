Crews rescue teen who fell more than 20 feet in Barton Creek Greenbelt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews from multiple agencies are working to rescue a boy in his late teens from the Barton Creek Greenbelt after they say he fell about 20 feet while climbing, said the Austin Fire Department.

It happened at about 6:29 p.m. near the 3800 block of South Capital of Texas Highway, said Austin-Travis County EMS. That’s not far from the Loop 360 trail head access point — close to the seismic wall, a popular spot for climbers.

ATC EMS said the teen had serious injuries, but they were not expected to be life threatening. Medics transported him to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.