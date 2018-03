AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Fire Department hazmat crews rushed to the Oak Hill area Sunday afternoon after a car hit a gas meter.

It happened near the Y at Oak Hill off US Highway 71 in front of a Jim’s Restaurant.

Crews said the gas had to be shut off and Jim’s is temporarily closed.

The car was badly damaged but no one was injured.

Hazmat crews were still on scene Sunday evening working to repair the meter.