Car hits pedestrian and knocks over gas pump in southeast Austin

A car hit a pedestrian and knocked over a gas pump at this gas station in southeast Austin on Sunday, March 11. 2018. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)
A car hit a pedestrian and knocked over a gas pump at this gas station in southeast Austin on Sunday, March 11. 2018. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A car struck a pedestrian and a gas pump at a station in southeast Austin Sunday afternoon, said the Austin Fire Department.

It happened at about 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

The gas pump was knocked over, but the fire department said an attendant quickly hit a cutoff switch and limited a gas spill from the damaged pump to five gallons.

Medics said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and they took him to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries that were not expected to threaten his life.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Austin Police said they are investigating but that no one was arrested.

