AFFIDAVIT: Woman driving drunk in parking garage hits pedestrian, several cars

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a woman who they believe hit several cars and a pedestrian while driving drunk in a parking garage early Saturday morning according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say around 2:59 a.m. they responded to the parking garage on 112 E. 5th St. to assist in a collision. They witnessed that Franz Pacquing, 26 had struck several vehicles with her silver Nissan, according to the affidavit. Police say in the process of colliding with the vehicles, Pacquing also hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with a bruised liver, internal liver bleeding and a bruised lung.

Police say initially she denied that she was driving the car but later confessed that her boyfriend was initially driving the car but then she took over. Police say as they questioned Pacquing, she had a strong smell of alcohol and admitted to drinking 7 alcoholic beverages at several bars throughout the city.

Pacquing was being held in Travis County Jail on a $10,000 bond but has since bonded out.