AFFIDAVIT: Woman driving drunk in parking garage hits pedestrian, several cars

By Published: Updated:
lights, apd, police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a woman who they believe hit several cars and a pedestrian while driving drunk in a parking garage early Saturday morning according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say around 2:59 a.m. they responded to the parking garage on 112 E. 5th St. to assist in a collision. They witnessed that Franz Pacquing, 26 had struck several vehicles with her silver Nissan, according to the affidavit. Police say in the process of colliding with the vehicles, Pacquing also hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with a  bruised liver, internal liver bleeding and a bruised lung.

Police say initially she denied that she was driving the car but later confessed that her boyfriend was initially driving the car but then she took over. Police say as they questioned Pacquing, she had a strong smell of alcohol and admitted to drinking 7 alcoholic beverages at several bars throughout the city.

Pacquing was being held in Travis County Jail on a $10,000 bond but has since bonded out.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s