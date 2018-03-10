Weekend Gardener: The trick to the best compost for your plants and how you can get money for it

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On this Saturday, the weekend gardener shows us the secret to the best compost.

A hint: make it at home.

When you treat your soil with good compost, John Dromgoole says it allows the nutrient rich dirt to hold water better.

He says this helps the environment too because you save water.

The city of Austin also has a rebate program in which you can get $75 dollars back if you make your own compost at home.

The trick is you have to live within Austin city limits and you have to take a short class.

Learn more about the composting program on the city of Austin’s website.