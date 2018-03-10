Weekend Gardener: The trick to the best compost for your plants and how you can get money for it

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On this Saturday, the weekend gardener shows us the secret to the best compost.

A hint: make it at home.

When you treat your soil with good compost, John Dromgoole says it allows the nutrient rich dirt to hold water better.

He says this helps the environment too because you save water.

The city of Austin also has a rebate program in which you can get $75 dollars back if you make your own compost at home.

The trick is you have to live within Austin city limits and you have to take a short class.

Learn more about the composting program on the city of Austin’s website.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s