Mutton bustin’, music, carnival rides and more — Rodeo Austin is here

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mutton Bustin’, Texas-sized concerts, a carnival and a whole lot of jeans and boots. You know what that means — Rodeo Austin is here.

It kicked off Saturday at the Travis County Expo Center.

For the Mutton Bustin’ event, kids held on to fuzzy sheep for dear life, hoping to clinch the title.

Other events happening this weekend include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping and, of course, bull riding.

South by Southwest may be happening at the same time, but Rodeo Austin is also a huge music event in its own right.

Josh Turner performed Saturday night. After that, Ludacris headlines after the pro rodeo on Monday, Cody Johnson on Tuesday and Chris Janson on Wednesday.

Gladys Knight, Young the Giant, Dwight Yoakum and Kevin Fowler will also perform during the rodeo’s two-week run.

For tickets and a full schedule of events, go to RodeoAustin.com.