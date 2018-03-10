Man in his 20s stabbed in southeast Austin, suspect at large

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect who they believe stabbed a man in southeast Austin early Saturday morning.

Austin police say the incident happened at 5:53 a.m. at the 2300 block of Douglas St. They say the victim, a man in his 20’s, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries. There is no word on a suspect description or what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story and KXAN will update as details become available. 

