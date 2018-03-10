If you have diabetes, you may be at risk for heart disease also

By Published:
(Texas Department of Health Services)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100,000,000 adults in the United States live with diabetes and for those people, the chances of developing heart disease or suffering a heart attack are high.

Family Medicine Physician Dr. Cesar Gerez-Martinez joins KXAN’s Brittany Glas to talk about how managing diabetes can help reduce those risks. The doctor suggests that it is first of all important to understand the risk factors for having diabetes. He says being overweight, not being physically active, having a family member with Type 2 diabetes and belonging to certain ethnic groups could all put you at greater risk for diabetes.

The doctor says often times, developing diabetes will affect other areas of your health. At it’s worse it can cause heart attacks, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and even amputation of the legs.

While doctors have well developed methods to diagnose heart disease in someone with diabetes, it is very important for diabetes patients to manage their risks and manage their diabetes.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s