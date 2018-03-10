Free adoptions, music and fun at Austin Animal Center’s Dog by DogWest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austinites and visitors are enjoying the SXSW Festival, the doggy world is also having a festival of its own. On March 10 and 17 the Austin Animal Center will be hosting Dog by Dogwest.

More than 200 dogs will be free for adoption at the event and adoptive parents will be given free supplies to help take care of their dogs. Platinum pups will go to their new home with a free crate, a harness, bag of goods and ID tags. Gold dogs will take home a free bag of food, a harness and ID tags.

To keep the doggy-party going, there will be music by Linkin Bark and Aerosniff. Other special guests expected to attend are Lady Paw-Paw, Elon Husky, L.L. Drool J and Sophia Vergrrra.

The festivities will happen from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day at 7201 Lavender Loop in Austin.

Keep up with the week long DXDW events by clicking here.