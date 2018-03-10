Four women inducted into Austin’s Women’s Hall of Fame

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Four women were inducted into the city of Austin’s Women’s Hall of Fame on Friday.

Among those honored at an induction ceremony were Gigi Edwards Bryant, Jeanne Goka, Celia Israel and Sarah Weddington.

Edwards Bryant is a local businesswoman who serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees for Austin Community College.

She has also served the Austin community through several organizations, including as chair of the Texas Department of Child Protective Services and as a member of the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Council, according to ACC’s website.

Goka is a former principal of the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders and worked in education for more than 40 years.

In a letter she wrote when she retired from the school in 2017, she calls her years spent at Ann Richards “the singular greatest achievement” of her life.

State Representative Celia Israel represents Austin and was elected in 2014. She is an El Paso native and has been honored by Texas Democratic Women.

Weddington was the lawyer who represented Jane Roe in the controversial Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.