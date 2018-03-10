Fire damages 3 businesses in NW Austin

KXAN Staff Published:
(Photo: Austin Fire Department)
(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fast-moving blaze ripped through a martial arts studio in Northwest Austin Saturday morning, and the smoke spread and damaged two neighboring businesses, said the Austin Fire Department.

It happened at about 10:20 a.m. on Oak Knoll Drive just west of US Highway 183.

Fire investigators said the fire may have sparked at a whiskey distillery next door during the distillation process.

Vandry Brazilian Jiu Jitsu along with two other businesses suffered about $20,000 in smoke damage in all.

No one was injured.

