Days after clinching Dem nom for US Senate, O’Rourke campaigns in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After coasting to victory in the Texas primaries earlier this week, the Democrats’ pick to take on US Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in November campaigned in Austin Saturday.

Beto O’Rourke stopped by Scholz Garten downtown for a Town Hall.

Little Joe and La Familia preformed earlier and the event drew a big crowd.

O’Rourke won 62 percent of Democrat’s votes on Tuesday.

In his relentless campaigning across the state, he’s raised more money than Cruz.

“I’m really encouraged. Texans came out and voted. You had the single greatest turnout in a Democratic primary for a midterm Senate election in 36 years,” O’Rourke said. “You had the greatest Republican turnout ever. And whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or an independent, that’s just a good thing for Texas — that we’re going from being a non-voting state to a state that’s going to help set the course and the direction for this country.”

The incumbent Cruz easily won his GOP primary with a landslide 85 percent the vote this week.

He says his more conservative stance on issues like gun control and healthcare appeal to most Texans.

“This general now poses a stark choice – a very clear choice to Texas voters,” Cruz said. “Because Congressman O’Rourke is an unapologetic, hard-left liberal.”