AUSTIN (KXAN) — A serious vehicle crash in far north Austin sent three people to the hospital, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 1:14 p.m. at Spectrum Drive and Parmer Lane, ATC EMS said.

One woman had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and two men had non-life threatening injuries, medics said. All three of them were taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.