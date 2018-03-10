Busy first Saturday for SXSW 2018

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of extra visitors are in town this week checking out all South by Southwest has to offer.

“Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky spoke at the Austin Convention Center Saturday about the extreme reactions to some of his darker films.

On Sunday, Stevens Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” will have its world premiere as part of the SXSW Film Festival during the festival.

And for SXSW Interactive on Saturday, Michael Dell spoke about technology’s role in the future of health care.

Melinda Gates will speak Sunday on how new technologies and social movements are redefining the way we work.

The endless variety of panels and sessions also attract international attention.

“We’re perhaps a little behind from you guys here in the states, so it’s good to come out and see some new things — things that are different for my industry,” said Dale Strafford, who is visiting from Australia.

SXSW Music kicks off Monday. So far, organizers have released the names of more than 570 performers playing during the music festival’s week-long run.