Man’s body found in Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt in NE Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Search teams found a dead man Saturday evening in a northeast Austin greenbelt, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics said they responded at about 5:55 p.m. in the 5500 block of Rangoon Road at East 51st street just east of US Highway 183. That’s right at the trail head for the Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt.

Medics said they made contact with a bystander who called to report the body and help them locate it. ATC EMS said the body was a man in his 50s, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Austin Fire Department deployed a drone to aid in the search and said that the body may have been in some water.

The Austin Police Department is investigating and said they were still gathering information before they would have more details to share.