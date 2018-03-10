5 people stabbed in south Austin Saturday morning, suspect not in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin police and Austin Travis County EMS are at the scene of a stabbing situation in south Austin.

The incident happened at the 2300 block of Durwood St. EMS says they received the call at 8:49 a.m. They say five people are hurt but all have non-life threatening injuries. One of the victims, a man in his 20’s has been transported to the South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life threatening. The other four victims only sustained minor injuries and will not be transported.

Police say the suspect is not currently in custody.

This is developing story and KXAN will update as details become available.