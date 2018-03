DALLAS (KXAN) — A high-speed motorcycle chase came to a peaceful end in Dallas, almost an hour after it started.

NBC affiliate KXAS reports the motorcycle was stolen in Dallas and police began the chase in Seagoville, a suburb southeast of Dallas, after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The three-city chase through Seagoville and Balch Springs returned to Dallas and was heading to downtown when the suspect pulled into a gas station and sat on his motorcycle until he was arrested by police on Buckner Boulevard.

Visit NBCDFW.com for updates.