Two drivers in two separate crashes slam into buildings

By Published: Updated:
`A driver slammed into a gas station at 1400 West William Cannon on March 9, 2018. (Report It: Shauna Salustri)
A driver slammed into a gas station at 1400 West William Cannon on March 9, 2018. (Report It: Shauna Salustri)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police worked two crashes back-to-back Friday morning where the drivers both slammed into separate buildings.

The first crash happened just after 10 a.m. in central Austin at the corner of Jefferson Street and West 35th Street. Police say the driver slammed into the building that houses the Westbank Dry Cleaning. Photos from the scene show a white car and it appears the dry cleaning sign also fell on it.

The second crash happened in south Austin in the 1400 block of West William Cannon around 10:50 a.m. It appears a driver ran straight into the gas station, according to pictures.

Police say it does not appear there were any major injuries associated with the crashes.

Car slams into building on Jefferson Street and 35th Street. (Report It: Robert Stephenson)
Car slams into building on Jefferson Street and 35th Street. (Report It: Robert Stephenson)

 

 

