Texas Public Safety to start tracking troopers’ weight

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety will begin recording the height, weight and waistlines of its more than 4,000 troopers during their routine physical readiness tests.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the measurement recording starting this month is part of the department’s new obesity data collection program. Department official Skylor Hearn wrote to officers last week that obesity “significantly detracts from an officer’s command presence and negatively impacts their overall effectiveness.”

Texas requires law enforcement officers to pass a physical test, but individual agencies can set their own standards.

Some officers are concerned the data collection is an attempt to push out older troopers by adding fitness requirements.

But department spokesman Tom Vinger says the measurements don’t change the fitness requirements, which are tiered based on gender and age.

