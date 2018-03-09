Take a tour of 99 Ranch Market that just opened in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new grocery option arrived in Austin at the beginning of March and is holding a grand opening Saturday.

99 Ranch Market’s first Austin store is at 6929 Airport Boulevard, near where it crosses Lamar Boulevard and close to rail lines. The chain already has 5 stores in Texas, with a total of 48 nationwide, according to marketing specialist Ruoqi Liao. He said the Airport location was ideal because it’s still easily accessible from downtown and the University of Austin campus, but also is close to nearby communities.

“We take much pride in doing what we do best and much joy in serving customers locally and internationally,” Liao said. The store features a grocery area with produce, dry goods, a meat section and a seafood section. It also has a bakery and to-go food area where people can get peking duck and dim sum.

After the store gets settled, it will open a liquor store next door. It also plans to partner with the Central Texas Food bank to give back to the community, and hopes to offer weekend cooking classes for kids. “We have to give back,” Liao said. “We have to help the residents, the people, the customers.”

99 Ranch Market is the second Asian grocery chain to open in Austin in a month. Hmart, which also features a food hall, had its grand opening in mid-February.

PHOTOS: Inside 99 Ranch Market’s first Austin store View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pork, peking duck and squid at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) 99 Ranch Market opened a store at 6929 Airport Boulevard (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) The bakery inside 99 Ranch Market (KXAN photo/Kate Winkle) The hot deli, selling to-go items, at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Packaged sour mustard and tofu in the background of 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A shopper selects rice at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) The exit of 99 Ranch Market says "Y'all come again soon" (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A customer orders meat at the counter of 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) 99 Ranch market features a variety of cuts of meat, including shabu shabu for hot pot (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Fresh produce section of 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A tour guide shows off a jackfruit at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Shoppers peruse the aisles in 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A variety of juices and drinks at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Marketing specialist Ruoqi Liao introduces the history of 99 Ranch Market, which started in California in 1984 (KXAN photo/Kate Winkle) Some of the 15,000 products for sale at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Pork, peking duck and squid at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Live fish in the seafood section of 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Live carp at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Live conch at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Live conch at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Snails in the seafood section of 99 Ranch Market, which will package items as-is or steam them for customers (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Chicken at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Jelly and treats at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Produce at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Pre-packaged vegetables at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Papaya in the produce section of 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Japanese drinks and yogurt at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Baked goods at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Desserts at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Desserts at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A worker packages up bakery items at 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Dim sum in the hot deli of 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Dim sum in the hot deli of 99 Ranch Market (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle)