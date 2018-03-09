Take a tour of 99 Ranch Market that just opened in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new grocery option arrived in Austin at the beginning of March and is holding a grand opening Saturday.
99 Ranch Market’s first Austin store is at 6929 Airport Boulevard, near where it crosses Lamar Boulevard and close to rail lines. The chain already has 5 stores in Texas, with a total of 48 nationwide, according to marketing specialist Ruoqi Liao. He said the Airport location was ideal because it’s still easily accessible from downtown and the University of Austin campus, but also is close to nearby communities.
“We take much pride in doing what we do best and much joy in serving customers locally and internationally,” Liao said. The store features a grocery area with produce, dry goods, a meat section and a seafood section. It also has a bakery and to-go food area where people can get peking duck and dim sum.
After the store gets settled, it will open a liquor store next door. It also plans to partner with the Central Texas Food bank to give back to the community, and hopes to offer weekend cooking classes for kids. “We have to give back,” Liao said. “We have to help the residents, the people, the customers.”
99 Ranch Market is the second Asian grocery chain to open in Austin in a month. Hmart, which also features a food hall, had its grand opening in mid-February.
PHOTOS: Inside 99 Ranch Market’s first Austin store
