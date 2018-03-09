Senator Bernie Sanders makes first SXSW appearance

By Published:
FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks in Albany, N.Y. Sanders plans to meet with 1,900 of his delegates right before the start of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, part of a series of meetings aimed at providing direction to his undecided supporters after he endorsed Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s expected to a packed house when CNN’s Jake Tapper sits down with the former presidential nominee and Senator Bernie Sanders at South by Southwest Friday afternoon.

The interactive festival hosts many political events including in the past talks with former Vice President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barrack Obama and Bill Clinton. Earlier this week, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gave a keynote address.

Sanders, who will be making his first appearance at SXSW, is seen as the far-left figure mostly challenging the status quo inside the Democratic Party. He lost a lengthy primary election with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who eventually lost to President Donald Trump in 2016.

Tapper’s conversation with Sanders is from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center – Ballroom D.

KXAN’s Phil Prazan will have coverage of Sanders’ appearance at SXSW on KXAN News at 6 p.m.

