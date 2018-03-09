Rescued turned rescuer: Adopted puppy saves family from burning home

Related Coverage PHOTOS: Bastrop County shelter at capacity with cutest pups in the world

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – One woman thought when she adopted her dog that she was rescuing him, but what she didn’t know then was that he would rescue her.

It was in the early morning hours on Sunday when Laura Smith said she was woken up by her dog Chrome.

Smith said she initially thought he woke her up because he needed to go out, but when she opened her bedroom door, she discovered flames were engulfing the opposite side of her house.

“Chrome woke me up so I could get my two boys, who were closer to the fire, and myself out of the house,” Smith wrote in a message to Bastrop County Animal Control and Shelter, where she adopted her dog from.

Smith said she owns an older dog that would not have woken her up, and that’s why she is so grateful to the shelter.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for having Chrome at the opening of Tractor Supply in Elgin and allowing me to take him home,” Smith wrote to the shelter. “We were meant to be.”

Smith’s home endured significant damage from the fire, and many of the family’s belongings are now burned to ashes.

If you want to help Chrome and his family, the Bastrop shelter created a way to donate.

“He is without a doubt my hero,” Smith wrote about Chrome. “We are so blessed.”