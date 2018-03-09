Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus hoping for another career year

As he enters his 10th season, can Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus have another career year in 2018?

I’m not sure anything could match 2017: 20 homers, 100 RBIs, he got married and had a baby boy!

But improving those numbers with a postseason appearance may come close.

Here’s an excerpt of our talk.

Tobin Mcduff/@kfdxtobin:

Elvis, you had an incredible season last year individually, arguably the best of your career. But the team finished under .500. Was it hard to enjoy your individual success?

Elvis Andrus/Rangers shortstop:

Yeah, for sure, man, especially because I’m not a selfish player. Like you mentioned, I was happy about my season, but for me it’s always about winning, always about being in the postseason. After you’re in the postseason, you never know what’s going to happen. But I got a little bit of both tastes. This year I’m trying to keep one and bring the other one to the postseason.

Tobin Mcduff/@kfdxtobin:

A milestone is coming up this season – just 43 more hits and you have 1,500 career hits. What does that mean to you?

Elvis Andrus/Rangers shortstop:

It means a lot. It’s something I’m always looking for. I’m not a power hitter. For me it’s always been about getting on base. Find a way to get on base. Hits are there for me. It’s something I always take a lot of highs from, and this year I want 200 hits.

Tobin Mcduff/@kfdxtobin:

We were there in 2010. We were in the locker room and saw the celebration. Take me back to 2010 and that American League Championship series and what you felt.

Elvis Andrus/Rangers shortstop:

It was the best feeling ever being the first time as a franchise. To be part of that was amazing, especially with who we beat – the Yankees. It was just a lot of great feelings about it. It was an amazing year.