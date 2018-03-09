PHOTOS: Take a tour of the SXSW Westworld experience

By Published:
A greeter tells guests "Welcome to Westworld" (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle)
A greeter tells guests "Welcome to Westworld" (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle)

SWEETWATER, A Delos Destination (KXAN) — Guests to the “Westworld” experience at South By Southwest have a chance to experience “life without limits” — up to a point. From exploring re-created locations from the show to trying food and drink, visitors could wander around Sweetwater as they pleased and both interact with and observe the drama between hosts in the town.

There were limited spaces for the experience, with half sold out before SXSW began and the other half opening up online sometime during the experience March 9-11.

Westworld at SXSW

