New entry opens for long-term parking lots at ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re traveling and parking your car at one of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s long-term parking lots you’ll need to look out for some new changes.

The lots B-G will now have a new entrance. To access the lots, you’ll have to take the newly expanded exit from the road leading to the Presidential Boulevard terminal and look out for the new entrance on the left side of Presidential Boulevard.

Officials say the exit to the lots was expanded to meet increasing parking demands at the airport as part of the “Tuning Up” project to address parking issues at the airport. The project includes construction of a six-story garage, new exit plazas and roadways and upgrades to signs along Presidential Blvd.

