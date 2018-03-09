Man shot to death at east Austin apartment complex identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was shot to death at the Reserve at Springdale Apartments in east Austin Monday morning has been identified by police as 20-year-old Damarcio V. White.

Austin police say White was found shot to death around 6:25 a.m. at the apartments located at 5605 Springdale Rd. Homicide detectives are currently interviewing witnesses but no suspect has been identified at this time.

Investigators do not believe there is threat to the public in regards to this incident.

Anyone who may have information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

 

