Hit-and-run driver critically injures man on Manchaca Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 30s has critical, life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver in south Austin Friday night.

Police say the driver of the car did not stay at the scene.

Medics were called to Manchaca Road and Davis Lane — in between William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane — at 8:57 p.m. and found an unconscious man. He was taken to South Austin Medical Center.

If you plan on driving through the area, try to find another route.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately available.