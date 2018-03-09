Major I-35 closure in Round Rock this weekend

Related Coverage Old Settlers bridge at I-35 to close for 10 months

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of Interstate 35 will be closed at Old Settlers Boulevard in Round Rock throughout various times this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the overnight construction closures are needed as crews work on reconstructing the bridge over I-35.

The first closure starts at 8 p.m. Friday, March 9, and runs through 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The north and southbound I-35 frontage roads will be reduced to one lane at Old Settlers Boulevard. At 10 p.m., all northbound main lanes will be closed and southbound mainlanes will be reduced to one lane.

On Saturday, March 10, the frontage roads will be reduced to one lane at 8 p.m. At 10 p.m., southbound I-35 will fully close and one northbound lane will be closed. All lanes should re open by 8 a.m.

The I-35/Old Settlers Boulevard road work includes building new U-turn bridges, improving the north and southbound I-35 frontage roads at FM 3406 and adding new and upgraded bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Construction is expected to be complete in the fall of this year.