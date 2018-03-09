Inside the Westworld SXSW experience

Related Coverage HBO creating ‘Westworld’ town near Austin for SXSW

SWEETWATER, A Delos Destination (KXAN) — The journey to famed theme park “Westworld” began in east Austin for a select few able to snag tickets to HBO’s interactive experience in town (though, really, not technically in town) for three days of South By Southwest.

The hit series kicks off its second season April 22, but from March 9 to 11 fans have a chance to explore the (fortunately mostly less-violent) world of Sweetwater. Half of tickets for the experience sold out ahead of SXSW, but the rest will become available online through the next few days, while others who take Lyft during the festival have a chance to win tickets as well.

Attendees at the preview event lined up at Eastside Tavern off East Cesar Chavez Street Thursday night, greeted by people wearing all white. On the rooftop of the building, they had a chance to sample snacks and get their own Westworld-themed cowboy hat, before being loaded onto buses emblazoned with white horses and “Escape this Reality” on the side.

After a ride that was estimated to take 20 minutes (but was really much more thanks to Austin traffic), visitors disembarked and entered through a curtain, greeted by a woman in white who said “Welcome to Westworld.” Through a white hallway was an old-fashioned door which led into a lavishly-decorated train car, complete with “hosts” who either greeted you or commented that it was rude to stare. They are, of course, mimicking the aesthetic of the show, but in this case it’s 60 actors and 6 stunt people playing robots living autonomous lives.

Disembarking the train car, people were greeted with two acres of an old West-style town (the location of which the experience’s creators requested not be specified), complete with people leading horses around. It took 40 people five weeks to build it. There’s a general store, a cemetery and a sheriff’s office. From there, the experience was entirely up to the guests. They could order a drink or play a hand of poker at the re-created Mariposa saloon from the show, or try some brisket and beans from the luxury Coronado hotel. They could talk with the hosts about their lives and discover mini-missions, like picking up a letter at the post office or getting a coin from the banker.

Just like Westworld (or any town), Sweetwater’s residents had their quarrels and weren’t afraid to settle them loudly in the streets. On occasion, the facade of the Westworld park was stripped away, and Delos workers in their hazmat suits cleaned up the scene of a standoff, or could be seen in a laboratory hidden in a cave working on a new addition to the park.

Eventually, after experiencing much of what Westworld had to offer in about two hours (though, likely, not all — the final script for the experience totaled 444 pages, and pulling off the production involved 58 vendors who started work in November) guests made their way back to the buses and back to reality.

Westworld at SXSW View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Westworld logo (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Guests of the Westworld experience stand in line for check in and to receive wristbands (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Eastside Tavern serves as the starting point for those going to the SXSWestworld experience (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Guests of the Westworld experience stand in line for check in and to receive wristbands (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Live without limits at SXSW Westworld. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Saloon piano at Westworld at SXSW. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) A player piano (with fake blood) like the one in the show "Westworld" (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A Westworld display at Eastside Tavern (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Westword guests sample food and drinks at Eastside Tavern before going to the site (KXAN photo/Kate Winkle) Guests get a white or black hat. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Westworld at SXSW. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Welcome to Mesa Gold Station of Westworld. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Bus that takes you to Westworld SXSW. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Entering Westworld. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Guests leave the bus after arriving at the entrance to Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) The entrance to Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A greeter tells guests "Welcome to Westworld" (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Guests enter a wooden door that takes them to Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) All aboard the train to Sweetwater. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) The train car entrance into Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Walking into the town of Sweetwater in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A troublemaking host in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) "Host" breaking down at Westworld SXSW. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Ladies at the Post Office in Sweetwater. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Hotel Coronado in Sweetwater - Westworld. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Bank in Sweetwater. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Barber shop in Sweetwater. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Bartenders inside the Mariposa Saloon in Sweetwater. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Ladies at the Mariposa Saloon.(KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) A bartender serves up drinks in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Mariposa Saloon in Sweetwater. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Mercantile store in Sweetwater. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Mercantile store in Sweetwater. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Westworld general store (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Mercantile store in Sweetwater. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) A guest interacts with a host "Victoria Hale" who encourages him to support women's suffrage (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Delos workers clean up the scene after a shooting in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Delos workers clean up the scene after a shooting in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A crowd gathers during an altercation in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A graveyard in Sweetwater in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) The streets of Sweetwater in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Decorations on the wall of the Westworld general store (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Hosts and guests play cards in the Westworld Mariposa Saloon (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Westworld hosts talk amongst themselves in the streets (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A host cares for his brother after a fight in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) A guest talks to the banker of Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) "Hosts" mingle with guests in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle) Entrance to the Mariposa Saloon in Westworld (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle)