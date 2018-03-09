Hippo seeking hippo: San Antonio Zoo’s Timothy courts world-famous Fiona

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Timothy the hippopotamus made a bold move on Thursday.

The 2-year-old hippo at the San Antonio Zoo made an overture to perhaps the most famous hippo of all time: the Cincinnati Zoo’s 1-year-old Fiona.

In an open letter posted to Facebook, Timothy said he has seen Fiona’s pictures on the internet and thinks she is the most beautiful hippopotamus he has ever seen.

Timothy asked hopefully, “Perhaps we can meet someday and be boyfriend and girlfriend? I am single and available. I hope you #HippoSwipeRight #TeamFiona.”

In a reply on her own zoo’s Facebook, Fiona confided she thinks Timothy is cute, too. But not so fast, Fiona’s zoo wants to make sure they’re a good match — literally. “Your DNA will ultimately decide if you are the one for our little diva,” the Cincinnati Zoo said.

“Any potential mate would have to be thick skinned and okay with taking a back seat,” her handlers warned. “Are you okay with paparazzi? Are you willing to move out of the way during photo shoots? Most importantly, are you willing to relocate to Cincinnati?

Best of luck to Timothy. He’s going to need it. Maybe KXAN’s Sydney Benter can help:

As a Cincinnati native & dedicated #Fiona fan now living in Texas, I'll volunteer my services as matchmaker. 🙋‍♀️ https://t.co/QutYGLQN8Z — Sydney Benter (@SydneyBenter) March 9, 2018