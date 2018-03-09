Headed to the Texas coast for Spring Break? Check the water quality

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spring Break is upon us! As families get ready to load up the minivan and head down to the Texas coast for a week of sun and sand, it’s probably a good idea to check to see whether or not you should put your head under the water.

To see the water quality at beaches along the Texas coast, the Texas General Land Office has a website called Texas Beach Watch. The Texas Beach Watch program is to provide the public with information about bacteria levels at recreational beaches.

When bacteria levels in the water exceed the acceptable standards by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the GLO works with local governments to issue advisories warning the public now to swim in affected water. The program tests for the presence of Enterococcus bacteria–which thrive in water contaminated with sewage or storm water runoff.

As of Friday morning, there are several beaches near Galveston and Lake Jackson that have high levels of fecal bacteria.

Click here for the interactive Texas Beach Watch map.

