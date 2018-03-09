Former Texas State student who killed man, unborn child soon to learn fate

Marijuana found inside Shana Elliott's home being presented during her trial on March 8, 2018. (KXAN Photo)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays County jury is still deliberating the fate of a 22-year-old woman who drove drunk and slammed into a car, killing a man and his unborn child.

The jury started deliberating Thursday afternoon after an emotional three days of witness testimony. Shana Elliott took the stand Thursday morning and said, “I’m guilty.” She admitted to being intoxicated and should not have been driving the evening of Aug. 2, 2016 after a day of tubing on the San Marcos River.

During her testimony, prosecutors showed the jury the liquor bottle found in Elliott’s car and a large bag of marijuana that was found at her home. Elliott admitted to being addicted to heroin at one time, she said she smoked marijuana, but never did meth. She says after a previous arrest for drugs she had plans to sober up — she was on probation for those drug possession charges when the crash happened.

During closing arguments, Elliott’s attorney asked the jury to give her probation since she has already spent more than a year in jail. The jury could decide to give Elliot probation or anywhere up to 20 years behind bars for each of the two intoxication manslaughter charges.

