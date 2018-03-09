Austinites to see lower water bills starting in May

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting in May, Austin residents should expect to see their water bill go down by a couple of dollars.

On Thursday, the Austin City Council voted to approve a mid-year water and wastewater rate decrease. The average residential customer will see a $2.40 reduction in their monthly bill.

“When we were going through the drought we had severe water restrictions, once a day watering and there was more enforcement, so there was a lot of compliance with our restrictions,” said David Anders, Assistant Director of Financial Services at Austin Water. “So good that every year our water use actually went down.”

“I appreciate the creativity and focus that Austin Water has demonstrated to ensure that our residents are getting the best value for their investment,” said City Manager Spencer Cronk. “Ensuring we have safe, affordable and reliable water service is a fundamental responsibility.”