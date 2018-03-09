19-year-old shot and killed during drug deal in The Domain, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 19-year-old gunned down in a parking lot outside DICK’S Sporting Goods in The Domain shopping mall Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Officers rushed to 3210 Kramer Ln. after a 911 call reported shots fired at around 4:47 p.m. Adam Shorter was found with critical injuries and taken to Round Rock Medical Center by Austin-Travis County EMS medics. He died from his injuries at the hospital at 6:23 p.m.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting happened during a drug deal. Police say two black male suspects drove away in a red Saturn.

The first suspect is described by APD as a man in his early 20s, medium build, wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, with a short afro and a fade on his sides. The second suspect is described as older, in his late 20s, with a belly and braided, pulled back hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt.

An autopsy performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday determined the cause of death as gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public, Austin police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.