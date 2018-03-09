19-year-old shot and killed during drug deal in The Domain, police say

Police and crime scene tape in the parking lot of DICK'S Sporting Goods at 3210 Kramer Ln. in The Domain on March 6, 2018 (Courtesy/@powercouplelife)
Police and crime scene tape in the parking lot of DICK'S Sporting Goods at 3210 Kramer Ln. in The Domain on March 6, 2018 (Courtesy/@powercouplelife)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 19-year-old gunned down in a parking lot outside DICK’S Sporting Goods in The Domain shopping mall Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Officers rushed to 3210 Kramer Ln. after a 911 call reported shots fired at around 4:47 p.m. Adam Shorter was found with critical injuries and taken to Round Rock Medical Center by Austin-Travis County EMS medics. He died from his injuries at the hospital at 6:23 p.m.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting happened during a drug deal. Police say two black male suspects drove away in a red Saturn.

The first suspect is described by APD as a man in his early 20s, medium build, wearing an orange t-shirt, blue jeans, with a short afro and a fade on his sides. The second suspect is described as older, in his late 20s, with a belly and braided, pulled back hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt.

An autopsy performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday determined the cause of death as gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public, Austin police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

