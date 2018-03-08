Walmart parking lot hit-and-run case transferred to different APD unit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The hit-and-run case involving a truck that belongs to an Austin Independent School District police officer has been transferred to a different department within the Austin Police Department.

Michele Gonzales, 46, was struck by the unidentified driver on Feb. 9 around 2 a.m. while walking in the parking lot of a Walmart gas station on East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate 35. In surveillance video, a diesel Dodge pickup truck can be seen turning in the lot and then running over Gonzales.

APD says the case has been moved from the Highway Enforcement Team to the department’s Special Investigation Unit, which is typically assigned to cases involving public officials or law enforcement.

Last week, police identified a person of interest in the case and also impounded the truck in question. According to impound records, KXAN uncovered a dark green, diesel Dodge pickup was towed from McCallum High School and taken to APD’s impound lot around 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The license plate on the impounded truck comes back to two individuals, one of whom is an Austin ISD police officer.

A spokesperson for the school district says a school resource officer at McCallum has been placed on administrative leave. KXAN is not identifying the officer because he has not been charged or identified as the driver at the time of the incident.

Gonzales remains hospitalized at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at 512-974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.