Walmart parking lot hit-and-run case transferred to different APD unit

By Published:
Woman was hit while standing in a parking lot of a gas station on 700 E. Ben White Boulevard on Feb. 9, 2018. The pickup truck pictured here is the suspect vehicle. (Austin Police Department)
Woman was hit while standing in a parking lot of a gas station on 700 E. Ben White Boulevard on Feb. 9, 2018. The pickup truck pictured here is the suspect vehicle. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The hit-and-run case involving a truck that belongs to an Austin Independent School District police officer has been transferred to a different department within the Austin Police Department.

Michele Gonzales, 46, was struck by the unidentified driver on Feb. 9 around 2 a.m. while walking in the parking lot of a Walmart gas station on East Ben White Boulevard near Interstate 35. In surveillance video, a diesel Dodge pickup truck can be seen turning in the lot and then running over Gonzales.

A photo of Michele Gonzalez. Courtesy Deanne Gonzales.
A photo of Michele Gonzalez. Courtesy Deanne Gonzales.

APD says the case has been moved from the Highway Enforcement Team to the department’s Special Investigation Unit, which is typically assigned to cases involving public officials or law enforcement.

Last week, police identified a person of interest in the case and also impounded the truck in question. According to impound records, KXAN uncovered a dark green, diesel Dodge pickup was towed from McCallum High School and taken to APD’s impound lot around 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The license plate on the impounded truck comes back to two individuals, one of whom is an Austin ISD police officer.

A spokesperson for the school district says a school resource officer at McCallum has been placed on administrative leave. KXAN is not identifying the officer because he has not been charged or identified as the driver at the time of the incident.

Gonzales remains hospitalized at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at 512-974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s