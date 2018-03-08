UT Fountain turns purple after vandalized with red spray paint

The Littlefield Fountain on the University of Texas at Austin campus was vandalized March 8, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Purple waters run through a fountain on the University of Texas at Austin campus after an incident of vandalism, according to police.

Nearby, the words “This is the blood of survivors that UT ignores,” were spray-painted in red. Crews were pressure-washing the Littlefield Fountain on the south mall north of 21st Street to remove the words and return the water to its normal hue.

In February, the UT Pharmacy building a quarter mile north of the fountain was tagged with red graffiti, including the phrases “UT harbors abusers” and “Watch your back, Richard,” which appeared to be in reference to how the university handled the employment of Dr. Richard Morrisett — who recently pleaded guilty to a 2016 domestic assault charge and remained employed with UT.

It is not known if the two vandalism incidents are connected.

