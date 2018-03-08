Too much screen time could be a link to dry eye uptick, doctor says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Don’t blink.

Doctors say many people are not blinking enough. It’s why one doctor is seeing a surge in a condition commonly found in elderly patients.

It is called Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

For years, 30-year-old Catherine Chavez couldn’t turn away from her smartphone and other digital devices.

“I was a volleyball coach at one point and I recruited players,” she said. “I just watched videos of kids from morning to evening. I don’t know if I ever took a break.”

But last year, her usual dry eye worsened. She turned to her brother Dr. Michael Chavez, an optometrist at Eye Capitol in Austin. He quickly diagnosed her with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

The problem: Catherine wasn’t blinking. Dr. Chavez said about 80 percent of his patients are dealing with the condition in either early or advanced stages. And many of them are teens who are glued to their devices.

“Teens now have phones at earlier and earlier ages,” Dr. Chavez said. “It is going to be, I feel, the new epidemic in the future.”

The little-known Meibomian Glands are the tiny ducts in your eyelids that secrete oil. The oil, mixed with tears, helps prevent the moisture on the eye’s surface from evaporating too quickly.

Dr. Chavez said the pressure from blinking squeezes out the oil. Without it those glands can become clogged, leading to Meibomian gland dysfunction.

The condition can also damage the glands, and, once they are gone there is no cure.

“It was scary to hear that I can’t go back and have my eyes fixed,” Catherine said. “But, I would definitely change what I was doing, that maybe too much screen time caused this.”

Dr. Chavez said one way to protect against the condition is to blink more, at least 15 times a minute.

“There’s a classic rule called the 20-20-20 rule,” he said. “Every 20 minutes in front of a computer, you’re supposed to take a 20-second break and look 20 feet away. And, at that break, just squeeze on your eyelids about 10 times.”

He also tells some patients to use a warm compress to release the oil in the glands. And take a dose of fish oil every day, which can also boost the quality of the oil in the eyes.