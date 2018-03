Rob Golding of Rodeo Austin joined us in studio to talk about all the events and attractions at Rodeo Austin this year. Expanded beer and wine garden, ProRodeo and Concerts, Austin’s Largest Carnival and more! Rodeo Austin is happening March 10th through the 24th. For tickets and a full schedule of events, go to RodeoAustin.com.

